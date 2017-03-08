As community hubs, libraries book var...

As community hubs, libraries book various events, honor veterans

This photo shows the new library card set that will be available this spring in Horry County Memorial Library branches, another reminder that the name Memorial in the title honors all veterans from Horry County. Last year, Marlo Frazier, a digital design teacher at Horry County Schools' Academy for Technology and Academics, near Loris, gave 17 students a final exam that consisted of designing a library card accenting the memorial theme.

