AG releases details on Conway man who faces child porn, solicitation charges
A Conway man was arrested Monday morning on charges of child pornography and soliciting a child to perform a sexual act. Joseph Ramone Goodman, 29, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 a.m. The S.C. Attorney General Office recently released details on the charges he is facing.
