What you need to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Feb. 6

Above: "We inherited these stamps, and having never been collectors, we wanted to find out more about what we had," said Karla Green during the 19th annual Myrtle Beach Stamp and Postcard Show, at the Myrtle Beach Inn. This year's event featured the Centenary of Calbraith P. Rodgers' transcontinental flight, the first of its kind in the U.S. Photos by Matt Silfer For The Sun News The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association's 37th annual "Spring Home Show" is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.