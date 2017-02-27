Victim identified in fatal Meeting St. motorcycle accident
Rash was riding a motorcycle involved in a collision with a car on Hedgewood and Meeting Street on Feb. 13. Horry County dispatchers are often the first to handle a possible overdose situation, and they say the calls are happening more often. Francis Marion University is purchasing and renovating the old post office on Evan and Irby streets in Florence, with the help of three donors, to help expand several of the school's medical programs.
