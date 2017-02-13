Two teens arrested after home invasio...

Two teens arrested after home invasion, shooting in Longs Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC Two teens were arrested and a third suspect is wanted after a home invasion in Longs Saturday that left one victim with a gunshot wound, according to police. On February 11, officers were dispatched to a home on Kids Lane in Longs and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, a news release from Horry County Police states.

