Two land on Horry County's Suspect Search list
The Horry County police report states that on Dec. 7, 2016, the victim asked Bennett to use her debit card at a Food Lion in Loris to purchase some items. He did, according to the report, but police said he also withdrew $200 from her account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
|lead singer looking for a god band
|Feb 8
|steel horse
|1
|Jobs
|Feb 6
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC