Two land on Horry County's Suspect Se...

Two land on Horry County's Suspect Search list

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WMBF

The Horry County police report states that on Dec. 7, 2016, the victim asked Bennett to use her debit card at a Food Lion in Loris to purchase some items. He did, according to the report, but police said he also withdrew $200 from her account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? 22 hr Anonymous 1
Musician Feb 9 larrydale 1
Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm... Feb 9 larrydale 1
lead singer looking for a god band Feb 8 steel horse 1
Jobs Feb 6 Fact 1
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Feb 5 Free Man 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 4 Anonymous 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC