Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 4
The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum's 2017 Chinese New Year "Free Family Day" celebration, for the Year of the Rooster, will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Find the museum at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Midway Par 3. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
