Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 28
Juke Joint Johnny from Charleston - known as "The Harmonica High Priest of the Southeast" - will join the Grand Strand Blues Band on Tuesday for "Marshi Gras on the MarshWalk," on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, which begins at 7 p.m. with a "Costume Contest Parade," from Bovine's, going to The Wicked Tuna, with announcement of winners at 8:30 p.m. . The band also will play at the Mardi Gras Party, 9 p.m. at The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St., Conway .
