Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 22

After Vinnie Mark entertains at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jimmie "JJ" Walker will headline at 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Todd Link and Cooter Douglas will opening nightly.

