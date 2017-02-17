Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 18
Peter Fletcher, a classical guitarist who will play in May at Carnegie Hall, will perform 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown County Library's Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, for free. The songs will include a special arrangement of the Shaker hymn "Simple Gifts."
