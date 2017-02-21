Taxpayers to foot the bill for gang members, others facing trafficking charges
Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon.
