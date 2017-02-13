Suspect in fatal April 2015 Longs sho...

Suspect in fatal April 2015 Longs shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC One of the four suspects charged in connection with a deadly April 2015 shooting in Longs pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge prior to the start of his trial. Gettie Levon Bellamy, 26, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to a WMBF News reporter at the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 22 hr Laurieschoifet 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Sun Marla 3
people from ohio Sun Marla 10
News TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea... Sun Newt G s Next Wife 1
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? Feb 10 Anonymous 1
Musician Feb 9 larrydale 1
Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm... Feb 9 larrydale 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC