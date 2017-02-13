Suspect in fatal April 2015 Longs shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge
CONWAY, SC One of the four suspects charged in connection with a deadly April 2015 shooting in Longs pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge prior to the start of his trial. Gettie Levon Bellamy, 26, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to a WMBF News reporter at the courthouse.
