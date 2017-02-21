Shows abundant, including sword swallowers, Quilt Gala | Best Bets

This photo shows "Flowers for Matthew," by Gilma Caslin, the first-place winner in the medium bed quilt category in Horry County Museum's 2016 Quilt Gala. See the 22nd annual exhibition, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Ocean Lakes Family Campground Recreation Center, at U.S. 17 Business and S.C. 544, just north of Surfside Beach.

