Robert Smalls' great-grandson shares words of encouragement with students
Students at Robert Smalls International Academy had some special visitors Friday in honor of Black History Month, including a commercial airline pilot and a family member of the man the school was named after. The program started with Martin Luther King, Jr's famous I have a dream speech, and then transitioned to the guest speakers who are living out those dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|6 hr
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC