Rescuers save 11-year-old girl's cat following Wednesday's tornado

Young Ava Grace Cannon was reunited with her cat, Charlie, who became trapped under a barn following Wednesday's tornado. HORRY COUNTY, SC A 11-year-old Horry County girl still has her four-legged best friend, who became trapped under a barn following Wednesday's tornado that hit the Conway area.

