Report: Father threatening to go on 'a shooting spree' prompts CCU alert, arrest
CONWAY, SC A father grabbed two handguns and told his wife he would go on "a shooting spree" because he was upset about an argument his daughter got into with her dorm mates, according to an Horry County Police report. This prompted an alert at Coastal Carolina University until the man turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police Monday afternoon.
