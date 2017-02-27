Political group holding 'Spirit of Am...

Political group holding 'Spirit of America' rally in Conway to support Pres. Trump

CONWAY, SC The local chapter of a grassroots political group known as the Main Street Patriots is holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Conway on Monday. The "Spirit of America" rally will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 2431 West Highway 501 in Conway, directly beside the Miller Motte Technical College, and is one of over 60 such rallies being held in cities across the country.

