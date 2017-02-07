Police looking for suspect in fraud case at area Walmart
Conway police are looking for a man who is accused of using a fraudulent card to make several purchases at a Conway area Walmart in January. On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect and the truck he is believed to have been in on Jan. 12 at Walmart, 2709 Church St., in Conway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs
|Mon
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Feb 4
|young4funm
|45
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC