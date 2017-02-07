Police looking for suspect in fraud c...

Police looking for suspect in fraud case at area Walmart

20 hrs ago

Conway police are looking for a man who is accused of using a fraudulent card to make several purchases at a Conway area Walmart in January. On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect and the truck he is believed to have been in on Jan. 12 at Walmart, 2709 Church St., in Conway.

