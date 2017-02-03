Police locate wanted bank robber off ...

Police locate wanted bank robber off S.C. 90

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle off Hwy 90 have located wanted bank robber Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. He is in custody. Authorities named 35-year-old Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Conway National Bank in January.

Conway, SC

