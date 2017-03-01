Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties
The Super Block area is expected to be the topic of discussion and a possible vote on eminent domain of two properties during the afternoon session of the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The two buildings that now house House Parts LLC and Jack Thompson Studios and Gallery are just a few of the buildings that have not been sold to the city to make way for a library and children's museum.
