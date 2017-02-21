March 3 food drive to support the Low...

March 3 food drive to support the Low Country Food Bank

57 min ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC WMBF News is a proud sponsor of an upcoming food drive for the Low Country Food Bank, also sponsored by the ACC and Food Lion. On Friday, March 3, viewers can donate nonperishable food items at the Food Lion on 501 next to the CCU campus or donate online right now by heading to: https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/fooddrive WMBF News will be live at the Food Lion on March 3 in the morning with the ACC Mascots encouraging people to come out and donate.

