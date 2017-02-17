Man charged with attempted murder aft...

Man charged with attempted murder after argument in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he engaged in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old man Saturday on Meadowlark Circle in Conway, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department. The victim told police he and Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, of Conway were arguing about him hitting Ford's dog, the report states.

