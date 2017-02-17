Man charged with attempted murder after argument in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he engaged in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old man Saturday on Meadowlark Circle in Conway, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department. The victim told police he and Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, of Conway were arguing about him hitting Ford's dog, the report states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.