Man charged with attempted murder after argument in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, SC A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he engaged in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old man Saturday on Meadowlark Circle in Conway, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department. The victim told police he and Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, of Conway were arguing about him hitting Ford's dog, the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC