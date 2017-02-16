Man arrested for allegedly planning Dylann Roof copycat attack has extensive criminal past

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Conway man arrested after an undercover FBI investigation revealed he was allegedly planning an attack in Myrtle Beach "in the style of Dylann Roof" has an extensive criminal background. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, has been arrested at least seven times in South Carolina since 2007, and has spent multiple years in prison, according to records obtained by WMBF News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.