Man arrested for allegedly planning Dylann Roof copycat attack has extensive criminal past
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Conway man arrested after an undercover FBI investigation revealed he was allegedly planning an attack in Myrtle Beach "in the style of Dylann Roof" has an extensive criminal background. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, has been arrested at least seven times in South Carolina since 2007, and has spent multiple years in prison, according to records obtained by WMBF News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is at fault
|6 hr
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Wed
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC