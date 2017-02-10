'Machete' actor Danny Trejo to speak about drug addiction at HGTC
CONWAY, SC One week from this Thursday, Hollywood actor Danny Trejo will be speaking at Horry Georgetown Technical College as part of the school's 10th Annual Addiction and Recovery Series. Trejo, known for his roles in the Machete movies, Breaking Bad, and dozens of other movies and television series, spent the latter part of his early adulthood behind bars.
