Judge revokes bond for suspect charged for kidnapping, murdering Aynor teen
CONWAY, SC At a hearing Monday afternoon, bond was revoked for one of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering Zachary Malinowski, an Aynor man who was 19 when he went missing in 2013. Javon Gibbs is currently behind bars for a November shooting .
