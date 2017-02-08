Horry museum continues documentary se...

Horry museum continues documentary series into new year

The Horry County Museum continues its Documentary Matinee Series for 2017, featuring films from the museum's collection. The films, which last from 45 minutes to an hour, will be shown on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and will continue throughout the year.

