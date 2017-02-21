Horry County Council to hold workshop on proposed ordinance to limit where guns are discharged
Horry County Council discussed a proposed ordinance limiting where guns are fired at length during Tuesday's meeting. CONWAY, SC The Horry County Council tabled first reading of an ordinance that prohibits firing guns in the county's more densely populated areas, opting instead to schedule a workshop to address amendments and listen to input from the public.
