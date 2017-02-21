Group preps plans for new arts center
Baby steps for a new arts center are underway. The groups in charge of making it happen said its purpose will be to boost the area's cultural growth and provide a learning and working place for artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|12 hr
|Seal52
|16
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC