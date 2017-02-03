Grand Strand celebrates the Year of R...

Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

The grand strand celebrates the year of rooster at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Museum Saturday. The Free Family Day event consists of different activities in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

