German discount grocery store Lidl coming to Carolina Forest
The German discount supermarket chain Lidl is coming to Carolina Forest and construction plans show the new location will be right across U.S. 501 from the new ALDI grocery store near the Burning Ridge intersection. A media spokesperson for Lidl could not be reached to determine when construction will begin or the store opens for business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Feb 12
|Marla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC