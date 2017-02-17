Educators stress particular need in furthering already-improving student race relations

A pair of Horry County Public Schools educators painted a relatively positive picture of race relations in the county's schools, but also laid the effort for continued growth at the feet of parents and the community. Denise Armor-Brown, a 14-year teacher at PeeDee Elementary School in Conway, and John Williams, a middle school principal, told about 40 people in the farmhouse at Freewoods Farm that race relations among students were relatively positive, but that didn't mean that opportunities for improvement did not exist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.