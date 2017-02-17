Educators stress particular need in f...

Educators stress particular need in furthering already-improving student race relations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A pair of Horry County Public Schools educators painted a relatively positive picture of race relations in the county's schools, but also laid the effort for continued growth at the feet of parents and the community. Denise Armor-Brown, a 14-year teacher at PeeDee Elementary School in Conway, and John Williams, a middle school principal, told about 40 people in the farmhouse at Freewoods Farm that race relations among students were relatively positive, but that didn't mean that opportunities for improvement did not exist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
easy girls (May '10) Sat zeke 27
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Sat Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Feb 13 Laurieschoifet 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 12 Marla 3
people from ohio Feb 12 Marla 10
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC