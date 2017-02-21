Divisive S.C. bill defining anti-Semi...

Divisive S.C. bill defining anti-Semitism gets initial approval in the House

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Moshe Katan, who moved here from Israel nine years ago, carries an Israeli flag with him Sunday as he enters Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue prior to a prayer rally in support of Israel and peace. Moshe Katan, who moved here from Israel nine years ago, carries an Israeli flag with him Sunday as he enters Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue prior to a prayer rally in support of Israel and peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) 20 hr Seal52 16
easy girls (May '10) Feb 18 zeke 27
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Feb 13 Laurieschoifet 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 12 Marla 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC