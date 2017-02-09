Coroner releases name of victim in de...

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly head-on collision

The victim of a fatal crash on S.C. 319 Tuesday was identified as 49-year-old Stephen Dunn of Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Dunn died from trauma sustained in the collision when his 2001 GMC pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford F-250 truck head-on just south of Hucks Road shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cpl.

