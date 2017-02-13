Conway woman killed in Saturday night...

Conway woman killed in Saturday night hit-and-run

A Conway woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Church Street Saturday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Forty-eight-year-old Henrietta Henry was transported to the emergency room at Conway Medical Center where she died a short time after being struck about 9:40 p.m., said Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

