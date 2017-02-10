Conway police seek runaway teen
According to a CPD news release, Kyle Renshaw, 16, of Conway ran away from home Feb. 5. Renshaw stands six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last known to have been in the area of 13th Avenue in Conway.
