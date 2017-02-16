Conway police report 2-16-2017
Horry County police arrested a Carolina Forest man Monday after they say he pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to go on "a shooting spree" at Coastal Carolina University, according to public records. Richard Francis Adams, 37, faces a charge of first-degree domestic violence, according to information provided by the Horry County Police Department.
