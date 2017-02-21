Conway man pleads guilty to carjacking, firing at police in 2014

CONWAY, SC A Conway man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from shooting a man and taking that victim's vehicle during a carjacking, and then firing at police who were trying to stop him. According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Dashon Garner, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of carjacking in reference to the separate incidents that happened on Dec. 30, 2014.

