Citizens concerned about health coverage protest at local congressman's office
Protesters gathered at Tom Rice's Conway office to voice their frustrations over the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. CONWAY, SC More than 50 people gathered on Wednesday to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and speak with U.S. Congressman Tom Rice.
