Berkeley Co. Council approves motion on Volvo training center
Berkeley County leaders approved a motion on Monday on plans to build a new multimillion dollar training center for the future Volvo Cars plant. According to documents filed, Berkeley County is required to help build the job training center as part of its original Economic Development agreement with Volvo.
Read more at WMBF.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springmaid pier
|22 hr
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
