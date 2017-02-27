Berkeley Co. Council approves motion ...

Berkeley Co. Council approves motion on Volvo training center

Berkeley County leaders approved a motion on Monday on plans to build a new multimillion dollar training center for the future Volvo Cars plant. According to documents filed, Berkeley County is required to help build the job training center as part of its original Economic Development agreement with Volvo.

