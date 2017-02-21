Another suspect fatal 2015 Longs shoo...

Another suspect fatal 2015 Longs shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge

CONWAY, SC Another one of the four suspects charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Longs in April 2015 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. Tommy Bell Jr. pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony, voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutor Josh Holford.

