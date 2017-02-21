Another suspect fatal 2015 Longs shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge
CONWAY, SC Another one of the four suspects charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Longs in April 2015 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. Tommy Bell Jr. pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony, voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutor Josh Holford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Wed
|Seal52
|16
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC