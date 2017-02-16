a Carolina Countrya hits air on former news-talk station WJXY

Country music fans on the Grand Strand have a third station on their FM dial: WJXY-FM 93.9 "Carolina Country." The new format, touting "Today's New Country and Yesterday's Throwbacks," going back to the 1980s and '90s, hit the air at 3 p.m. Monday with music by such artists as Jason Aldean, George Strait and Luke Bryan.

