A broken taillight leads to drugs under a cop car seat in Horry County, police say

Two men and one woman were arrested Monday after Horry County officers said drugs were discovered in the vehicle they were traveling in, according to a police report. Ashley Dylan Rodeheaver, 35, of Conway is charged with giving false information to law enforcement, driving under suspension, being a fugitive and possessing less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, jail records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.