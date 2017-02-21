2 puppies stolen from Conway pet store, police seek information
CONWAY, SC Two English bulldog puppies were stolen from Pet Safari in Conway earlier this month, and Conway Police are asking for the public's help in locating them. On Monday, February 6, Conway Police opened an investigation into a burglary at store, located at 1807 Parkview Road in Conway, according to a news release from the department.
