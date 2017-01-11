Woman sentenced to 27 years in prison after death of 5-month-old daughter

Sarah Lane Toney pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom on Jan. 11, 2017. Toney left her home on Simms Drive in Socastee and went into the creek that borders it with her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, in her arms on Nov. 3, 2015.

