Vanessa E. Wyche, Conway native, to b...

Vanessa E. Wyche, Conway native, to be honored for NASA accomplishments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

At the Space Center, Wyche is responsible for working on plans for missions to Mars, including the exploration of systems, engineering and integration, mission concept and architecture development, physical science research, orbital debris, and image science research and opeations, and applied-science mission support. Wyche has received many honors in recognition of her management, leadership, and innovations including a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, two NASA Achievement Medals, a JSC Innovation Award, 2014 [email protected], and a national 2016 Women Worth Watching honoree by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
easy girls (May '10) 18 hr kelly4funinMB 25
Searching for Jonathan malpass Fri Whoever u think i... 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jan 3 Terrible Buyers R... 34
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Dec 27 Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC