Vanessa E. Wyche, Conway native, to be honored for NASA accomplishments

At the Space Center, Wyche is responsible for working on plans for missions to Mars, including the exploration of systems, engineering and integration, mission concept and architecture development, physical science research, orbital debris, and image science research and opeations, and applied-science mission support. Wyche has received many honors in recognition of her management, leadership, and innovations including a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, two NASA Achievement Medals, a JSC Innovation Award, 2014 [email protected] , and a national 2016 Women Worth Watching honoree by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

