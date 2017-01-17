Trial scheduled for three accused in Aynor arson, murder
CONWAY, SC The three suspects charged in connection with the brutal 2014 death of an Aynor man are scheduled to go to trial this week. According to the Horry County Court's public index, the trial for Tommy Lee Benton, Mitchel Douglas Cheatham and Douglas Deshawn Thomas is set to start on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madie Godin
|15 hr
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Sun
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Sun
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Sun
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Sun
|Cvs
|1
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|Sat
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC