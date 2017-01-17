Trial scheduled for three accused in ...

Trial scheduled for three accused in Aynor arson, murder

22 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC The three suspects charged in connection with the brutal 2014 death of an Aynor man are scheduled to go to trial this week. According to the Horry County Court's public index, the trial for Tommy Lee Benton, Mitchel Douglas Cheatham and Douglas Deshawn Thomas is set to start on Tuesday.

