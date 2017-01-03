Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 9

This photo shows a poster for "Nocturnal Animals," which will play at 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, follows an art gallery owner, who, coping with the constant travels by her second husband, happens upon a manuscript written by her first husband, whom she has not seen in years.

