Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 30
This photo shows a poster for "The Eagle Huntress," from 2016, about a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to join a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. Screenings are at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC