Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 30

This photo shows a poster for "The Eagle Huntress," from 2016, about a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to join a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. Screenings are at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.

