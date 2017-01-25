Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 25

This photo shows an artwork from "Shine On, Gullah. Shine On," an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, viewable 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12 at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park - open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

