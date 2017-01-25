Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 24

This photo shows "An Understanding Will Come Later," an acrylic piece that's part of "Stitchin' and Pullin' - Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera," through April 16 - along with "Gee's Bend: From Quilts to Prints," through April 23 - at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. It's open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays,with free admission.

